1k per month for women above 18 years if AAP gets elected in Uttarakhand’: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that ₹1000 will be deposited in the accounts of all women above 18 years every month in Uttarakhand if AAP is elected to power in the state.

Kejriwal made this announcement during his one-day visit to Kashipur area of US Nagar in Kumaon. US Nagar is the home district of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Kejriwal said, “By evening, all will start cursing him on TV channels where I will get the money for this. I will tell you where the money will come from. Uttarakhand budget is around ₹55000 crore. Isn’t corruption there in the state? In any work, how much corruption is there? Some say there is 60%, 80% corruption in the state. Let us say there is 20% corruption, so, 20% of 55,000 crores is around ₹11000 crore, which goes into pockets of politicians and then to Swiss banks,” he said

Kejriwal said the announcement will have a financial implication of ₹3000 crore. “I will stop the money going to Swiss banks. So, the money going to Swiss banks will go into the pockets of women here. Tell this to all,” he said.

This is Kejriwal’s fifth visit to the hill state this year. On November 21, during his one-day visit to Haridwar, Kejriwal announced that if AAP is elected to power in Uttarakhand, it will provide free pilgrimage service to people in the state as is provided by the AAP government in Delhi. During his visit to Nainital district in September, Kejriwal announced that if AAP is elected to power in the state, it will give employment in every household of the state (Har Ghar Rozgar) and ₹5000 stipend to unemployed youths till they don’t get jobs. He had also announced that AAP will provide 1 lakh government jobs within six months of coming to power in the state.

On August 17, when Kejriwal visited the state, he announced Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (Retd) as the chief ministerial face of the party for the 2002 assembly polls. Kejriwal had also announced that AAP will make Uttarakhand the spiritual capital for the Hindus across the world. On July 11, when Kejriwal visited the state, he announced 300 units of free electricity to the people in the state if AAP assumes power.