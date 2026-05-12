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Snowfall, heavy rain alert for hilly districts in Uttarakhand

Snowfall, heavy rain alert for hilly districts in Uttarakhand

Published on: May 12, 2026 11:46 am IST
PTI |
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Dehradun, The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday morning issued an 'alert' for heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds across several hilly districts of Uttarakhand.

Snowfall, heavy rain alert for hilly districts in Uttarakhand

The Meteorological Centre in Dehradun said light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely at many places in the hilly regions, with snowfall expected in areas situated at an altitude of 4200 metres and above. It added that the remaining districts will witness light to moderate rain at a few places.

The weather office issued 'alert' for Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts. It said these areas are likely to experience isolated incidents of lightning, hailstorms, and intense to very intense spells of rain.

An orange alert was issued for Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, and Haridwar districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are forecast for these regions.

Areas like Chakrata, Purola, Barkot, Doiwala, Rishikesh, and Mussoorie are likely to experience intense spells of rain, the weather office said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Snowfall, heavy rain alert for hilly districts in Uttarakhand
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Snowfall, heavy rain alert for hilly districts in Uttarakhand
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