Student, 19, dies after javelin pierces neck during practice: Uttarakhand Police

A 19-year-old student died on Saturday after javelin pierced his neck during a practice session at Uttarakhand’s Goralchaud ground in Champawat district, police said.

Singh was a resident of Champawat’s Machhiyar village and lived with his aunt. (Representative Image)

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The deceased identified as Somendra Singh, a second-year polytechnic student at a government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), was practising for an upcoming sports competition.

According to police, the incident occurred at 8.30 am when a football rolled into the javelin throw zone and Singh stepped forward to retrieve it. A javelin thrown by another student struck him. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Singh was a resident of Champawat’s Machhiyar village in Reetha Sahib and lived with his aunt.

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Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Hira Singh Hyanki said, “The javelin struck between the neck and shoulder and penetrated deep into the tissue. Excessive bleeding led to oxygen deprivation, resulting in Singh’s death. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.”

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{{^usCountry}} Champawat district magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar said, “The government polytechnic’s scheduled sports competition has been postponed following the incident. Police have taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. The Goralchaud ground has been sealed and an investigation is underway to determine whether safety protocols were followed during the practice session. The inquiry will also examine possible negligence in the incident.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Champawat district magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar said, “The government polytechnic’s scheduled sports competition has been postponed following the incident. Police have taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. The Goralchaud ground has been sealed and an investigation is underway to determine whether safety protocols were followed during the practice session. The inquiry will also examine possible negligence in the incident.” {{/usCountry}}

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