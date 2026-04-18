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Student, 19, dies after javelin pierces neck during practice: Uttarakhand Police

The incident occurred at 8.30 am when a football rolled into the javelin throw zone and Singh stepped forward to retrieve it

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 07:35 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Haldwani
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A 19-year-old student died on Saturday after javelin pierced his neck during a practice session at Uttarakhand’s Goralchaud ground in Champawat district, police said.

Singh was a resident of Champawat’s Machhiyar village and lived with his aunt. (Representative Image)

The deceased identified as Somendra Singh, a second-year polytechnic student at a government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), was practising for an upcoming sports competition.

According to police, the incident occurred at 8.30 am when a football rolled into the javelin throw zone and Singh stepped forward to retrieve it. A javelin thrown by another student struck him. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Singh was a resident of Champawat’s Machhiyar village in Reetha Sahib and lived with his aunt.

Also Read: Year after javelin pierced through his neck, Chandigarh athlete Rtunjay Ohlan makes a comeback

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Hira Singh Hyanki said, “The javelin struck between the neck and shoulder and penetrated deep into the tissue. Excessive bleeding led to oxygen deprivation, resulting in Singh’s death. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.”

 
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Student, 19, dies after javelin pierces neck during practice: Uttarakhand Police
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Student, 19, dies after javelin pierces neck during practice: Uttarakhand Police
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