Uttarakhand rains: 2 children killed in partial house collapse in Tehri

Two children, aged 10 and 12, were killed after their house partially collapsed in the debris in the rain-hit Tehri district in Uttarakhand on Sunday morning. Mud and debris broke the back wall and entered the house, burying two children and injuring one person at around 1am on Sunday in Maroda Village of Dhanaulti Tehsil in the district.

The district administration teams along with police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of two children from the debris. The deceased children have been identified as Sneha, 12, and Ranveer, 10.

Praveen Das, 55, the grandfather of the two children received minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby primary health centre at Satyon where he is being reported to be out of danger, said Brijesh Bhatt, district disaster management officer, Tehri.

Mayur Dixit, district magistrate Tehri and MLA Dhanaulti Pritam Panwar reached the village and met the affected family.

Dixit said, “We met the affected families and expressed our grief at the incident and have also distributed a relief amount of ₹4 lakh each to the family members of the deceased.”

The grandfather of the deceased children said that seven other members were sleeping in the house but they are safe as the mud debris entered only the room that was at the back side near the rain-fed drain which flooded, resulting in the water gushing into the house and causing damage.

The area experienced similar incidents in August last year which led to widespread damage to the properties, said the villagers.

