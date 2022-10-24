U’khand gives nod for FIR against former DGP over ‘illegal purchase’ of forest land

The Uttarakhand government has granted permission for registration of an FIR against former director general of police (DGP) BS Sidhu over an alleged illegal purchase of reserve forest land in 2012 and subsequent felling of 25 Sal trees on the land, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The forest department had submitted a proposal to the state government around a week ago in this regard. “The principal chief conservator of forests had sent a proposal to the state government for registration of the FIR against former director general of police BS Sidhu which was approved six days ago. The FIR in this connection will be filed soon,” said forest department secretary Vijay Kumar Yadav on Sunday.

Despite repeated attempts, the former DGP couldn’t be contacted for his remarks on the issue. In August 2018, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a penalty on the former DGP for illegally felling 25 Sal trees.

The alleged case of illegal purchase of reserve forest land in Bir Girwali area of Rajpur Range, Dehradun was also raised in Rajya Sabha in 2014.

The Mussoorie Forest Division in the findings of a March, 2013 report had mentioned the illegal felling of Sal trees on the land owned by Sidhu in Birgirwali village on Old Mussoorie Road. The report had stated that a man identified as Nathu Ram had sold land to Sidhu. However, following an inquiry, the forest department had found that Nathu Ram had died in 1983, while the land’s purchase deal was dated November, 2012.

The report also stated that the land purchased by Sidhu for ₹1.25 crore was reserve forest land and 25 Sal trees were felled on the same land and additional ₹35 lakh was paid by him for stamp duty on trees.The report alleged Sidhu’s involvement in the felling of the trees and illegal purchase of reserve forest land.

Another inquiry report from the then Mussoorie Circle Officer (CO) Swatantra Singh also called for an inquiry into the issue by an independent agency.