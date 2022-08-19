UKSSSC paper leak: Uttarakhand STF makes first arrest in Uttar Pradesh

The special task force of the Uttarakhand police on Friday made the first arrest from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Uttarakhand subordinate service selection commission (UKSSC) paper leak case, a senior police official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Junior engineer Lalit Raj Sharma, a resident of Dhampur in Bijnor district, provided leaked question papers to over two dozen candidates at his flat a day before the examination, senior superintendent of police (STF) Ajay Singh said.

He was associated with an “inter-state cheating mafia” based in Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials privy to the investigation, the accused knew mastermind Hakam Singh Rawat for many years and the two worked in close connivance for the fraud.

“He (Lalit) was an important link between mastermind Rawat and the cheating mafia of Uttar Pradesh. His arrest is a major success for us,” the STF SSP said.

At the cheating centre in Dhampur, candidates from both Uttarakhand and UP gathered to solve the leaked question paper, he said, adding that more arrests from UP are expected.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have dispatched a team to probe outside Uttarakhand.

Rawat’s interrogation revealed that he was directly connected to the UP-based cheating gang from whom he sourced the leaked question papers, which many aspirants solved in Dhampur.

Lalit is the 20th accused to be arrested in the case so far. On Thursday, the STF detained him for interrogation on the basis of evidence gathered against him.

Also Read:Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop

The accused will be produced before the court on Friday, the officials said.

The STF arrested an aide of Rawat, identified as Ankit Ramola of Uttarkashi district, on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to STF officials, Ramola used to assist Rawat in getting students who were willing to use unfair means to clear the UKSSSC.

Rawat was arrested by the STF on Sunday, and state Bharatiya Janata Party unit expelled him from primary membership for six years.

Authorities have recovered ₹83 lakh so far, along with the detection of investments made with the money collected from candidates.