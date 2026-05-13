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Uttarakhand: CBI arrests five accused in 400 crore chit fund case

According to a CBI release, the investigation also revealed that several immovable properties were allegedly acquired using proceeds of crime

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:05 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested five people, including an alleged kingpin, in connection with the multi-crore LUCC chit fund case in Uttarakhand, officials said on Wednesday.

The CBI registered the case on November 26, 2025. (CBI)

The accused were identified as Sushil Gokhroo, Rajendra Singh Bisht, Tarun Kumar Mourya, Gaurav Rohilla and Mamta Bhandari. The CBI said they were arrested from different locations across country.

The agency said the case pertains to the alleged fraud committed through M/s Loni Urban Multi State Credit and Thrift Co-operative Society (LUCC), which allegedly duped over 100 thousand investors in Uttarakhand by luring them into unregulated deposit schemes.

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The CBI registered the case on November 26, 2025, following directions issued by the Uttarakhand high court transferring all first information report(s) (FIR) registered in the state related to the case to the central agency.

The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Uttarakhand Protection of Interests of Depositors Act and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act.

The agency said a chargesheet in the case will be filed soon.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: CBI arrests five accused in 400 crore chit fund case
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: CBI arrests five accused in 400 crore chit fund case
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