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Uttarakhand CM reviews Char Dham Yatra preparations; Home Ministry assesses safety, readiness

Uttarakhand CM reviews Char Dham Yatra preparations; Home Ministry assesses safety, readiness

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 10:14 pm IST
PTI |
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Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Rudraprayag on Thursday to review arrangements for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, which is set to begin on April 19.

Uttarakhand CM reviews Char Dham Yatra preparations; Home Ministry assesses safety, readiness

The Union Home Ministry also held a high-level coordination meeting with state officials.

The pilgrimage begins on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district. The gates of Kedarnath in Rudraprayag will open on April 22, followed by Badrinath in Chamoli on April 23.

The chief minister travelled by road from Rudraprayag to Guptkashi on NH-107 to assess arrangements for pilgrims' movement.

He inspected Jawadi bypass, an under-construction tunnel, areas cleared of encroachments in Tilwara, and landslide-prone zones, including Banswara and Kund-Kakdagaad.

Dhami later chaired a review meeting in Guptkashi. He directed officials to complete all pending infrastructure works before the yatra commences.

In a separate meeting, MHA Additional Secretary Anuj Sharma reviewed disaster management protocols with state officials. He issued directives to ensure a smooth and safe journey for devotees.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Uttarakhand CM reviews Char Dham Yatra preparations; Home Ministry assesses safety, readiness
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Uttarakhand CM reviews Char Dham Yatra preparations; Home Ministry assesses safety, readiness
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