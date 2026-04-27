Uttarakhand CM seeks 100% LPG supply for Char Dham Yatra from Centre

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday met Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi to discuss LPG supply in the state for the Char Dham Yatra.

State’s economy is driven by religious tourism. (HT sourced Photo)

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Dhami, referring to the meeting on X wrote, “A request was made to continue the allocation of commercial LPG cylinders at 100%, keeping in mind the smooth operation of the Char Dham Yatra and the geographical conditions of the state.”

Dhami also pointed out that the Char Dham Yatra from April to November, attracts a large number of pilgrims from across India and abroad. He said this “leads to a surge in demand for commercial LPG cylinders...the state requires approximately 967,949 commercial LPG cylinders.” He also emphasised that the state’s economy is driven by religious tourism.

Dhami added that every year, during the monsoon months, from June to September, the state faces natural disasters, and LPG plays a crucial role in disaster management and relief operations. For this, he requested an additional 5% allocation of commercial cylinders.

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{{^usCountry}} He further requested that the supply of domestic LPG cylinders to households across the state, especially in remote hill districts, be maintained without disruption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further requested that the supply of domestic LPG cylinders to households across the state, especially in remote hill districts, be maintained without disruption. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said Puri assured Dhami by reiterating the Centre’s commitment to support Uttarakhand and ensuring that adequate fuel supply is maintained to meet both pilgrimage and disaster management requirements in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said Puri assured Dhami by reiterating the Centre’s commitment to support Uttarakhand and ensuring that adequate fuel supply is maintained to meet both pilgrimage and disaster management requirements in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Char Dham Yatra began on April 19, with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines in Uttarakhand on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya after a six-month winter break. The portals of Kedarnath opened on April 22, while Badrinath opened on April 23. It remains one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Char Dham Yatra began on April 19, with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines in Uttarakhand on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya after a six-month winter break. The portals of Kedarnath opened on April 22, while Badrinath opened on April 23. It remains one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in the country. {{/usCountry}}

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