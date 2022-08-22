Uttarakhand: Congress seeks CBI probe in UKSSSC exam paper leak
The Uttarakhand Congress said that CBI should investigate the UKSSC exam paper leak as it has come to light that people belonging to two states are involved in the scam
The Uttarakhand Congress on Monday sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSC) paper leak case.
The party said it has come to light in the special task force (STF) investigation that people belonging to an interstate gang based in Uttar Pradesh are involved in the UKSSSC paper leak. “Now two states are involved in the matter, it should be probed by CBI,” said deputy leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) and MLA Khatima Bhuwan Kapri while addressing a press conference.
Mentioning about “mastermind” Hakam Singh Rawat’s pictures with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, he said they were satisfied with the STF probe so far but asked if it would be able to act against big fishes and those in power when the investigation progresses. “That’s why a CBI probe into the matter is a must,” the Congress leader said.
The party also sought action against former UKSSSC chairman S Raju and secretary Santosh Badoni “to fix their responsibility” for the paper leak.
While Raju had resigned from his post “on moral grounds”, Badoni was removed from his position.
Kapri said the paper setting and its printing take place under the supervision of the chairman and secretary and if the paper is getting leaked, then the two positions are the first to be held responsible.
“They (officials) can’t just resign or be removed without any action. Their responsibility should be fixed to set a precedent for future. We demand the government to take action against them. They should be behind the bars,” he added.
The Congress leader said the two officials should also be held accountable for the selection of the outsourcing agency despite knowing that it was blacklisted in Madhya Pradesh and facing a case in Uttar Pradesh.
“In which circumstances the outsourcing agency was selected for the conduct of recruitment examinations? Why the government didn’t feel important to check its past record before its selection. If you selected a blacklisted company, irregularities and corruption were inevitable,” he said.
