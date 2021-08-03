Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till August 10, vaccination drive to continue
dehradun news

Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till August 10, vaccination drive to continue

ANI | , Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Covid-19 curfew to remain in force from 6 am of August 3 till 6 am on August 10, an official order said. (PTI file photo. Representative image)

Covid-19 curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended till August 10, however, vaccination in the state will continue during the period, as per an official order issued by the state government.

"Covid-19 curfew to remain in force from 6 am of August 3 till 6 am on August 10," it said.

"During the Covid curfew, Covid-19 vaccination will continue to take place in the state," the order stated.

The government has also permitted maximum 50 persons to participate in funeral processions.

Meanwhile, the state government on August 2 reopened schools for students of Classes IX-XII. Schools for Classes VI-VIII will reopen from August 16. In this regard, the Uttarakhand government issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

"All schools have been asked to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols and classes will function in two shifts where number of students is higher", Uttrakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey had tweeted.

Uttarakhand on Monday reported 37 new Covid-19 cases, 71 recoveries and zero deaths. According to the state health bulletin, there are 637 active cases in the state. The cumulative recoveries stands at 328,224 while the death toll is at 7,363. The recovery rate stood at 95.93 per cent while the sample positivity rate on Monday was 0.16 per cent.

