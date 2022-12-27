Uttarakhand forced conversions case: Woman alleges she was lured with gifts

A 25-year-old woman has told the Uttarkashi police that people allegedly associated with Christian missionaries lured her to convert by offering her presents and assurances to bear her wedding expenses, a police official said.

The police on Monday recorded the woman’s statement, who is an eye witness in the alleged conversions case in Uttarakhand, at her home in an Uttarkashi village.

She told the investigative officer in her statement that a person named Jagdish, who is an accused in the FIR filed based on a complaint by a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) representative, and other people associated with Christian missionaries offered to bear the expenses of her wedding, Purola police station in-charge KS Rawat said.

Police said the incident took place on Friday when Pastor Lazarus Cornelius of the Union Church (Mussoorie) and his wife Sushma Cornelius were leading the Christmas prayers at a religious centre in Chibala village when a mob of over 100 people stormed in and attacked them, alleging forced conversions.

While VHP members alleged that the function was organised to “lure people to convert by giving them money and offering them gifts”, Pastor Cornelius dismissed the allegations saying that the event was held for the inauguration of their centre meant for social work, and to celebrate Christmas.

The police have filed two FIRs and booked six people based on the complaints lodged by both parties. Several right-wing organisations on Monday staged a protest march – the third since the incident – from the Purola market to the sub-divisional magistrate’s office and submitted a memorandum to the official seeking action against Christian missionaries.