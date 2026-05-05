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Uttarakhand govt to install advanced flood warning systems at glacial lakes

Uttarakhand govt to install advanced flood warning systems at glacial lakes

Published on: May 05, 2026 04:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Dehradun, The Uttarakhand government is going to establish advanced early warning and real-time monitoring systems at sensitive glacial lakes to mitigate the risk of outburst floods, officials said on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand govt to install advanced flood warning systems at glacial lakes

They said that the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology is developing Vasundhara Lake as a pilot site for these high-tech systems.

The model will eventually be replicated at other vulnerable glacial lakes in the state to strengthen scientific disaster management.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan directed WIHG to submit a detailed timeline for proposed activities through 2028. He emphasised the need for structural interventions, including controlled water drainage and lowering lake levels to prevent disasters.

Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman said 169 sensors and 112 sirens are currently operational under the state's earthquake early warning network.

An MoU signed with IIT Roorkee in February 2026 ensures the maintenance of this system through the current year.

The state government plans to deploy 500 additional strong-motion sensors in seismically sensitive zones. To enhance alert dissemination, 526 new sirens, including 500 indigenous units, are slated for installation.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Uttarakhand govt to install advanced flood warning systems at glacial lakes
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Uttarakhand govt to install advanced flood warning systems at glacial lakes
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