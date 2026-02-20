Uttarakhand gym owner ‘Mohammad Deepak’ plans to launch ‘Unite Humanity March’

Dehradun: Kotdwar-based gym owner Deepak Kumar, better known as “Mohammad” Deepak, and his friend Vijay Rawat are contemplating a yatra against alleged "rising hatred" in the country to send a message of unity and humanity. The duo gained public attention after stepping in to defend an elderly Muslim shopkeeper who was allegedly being bullied by a group of Bajrang Dal workers over his shop's name in January. In a video shared on social media on Friday, Deepak Kumar said they had been receiving immense love and support from people.

In a video shared on social media on Friday, Deepak said they had been receiving immense love and support from people and were therefore thinking of launching a nationwide yatra, the “Insaniyat Jodo Yatra” (Unite Humanity March). He urged people to share their opinion on whether they should undertake the yatra.

Standing beside him in the video, Vijay Rawat expressed heartfelt gratitude for the affection they had received.

He said the proposed yatra would promote humanity at a time when "hatred is rising in the country." The march, he added, would aim to spread love and compassion instead.

On January 26, the duo intervened after a group of Bajrang Dal men allegedly harassed a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper in Kotdwar of Pauri Garhwal district over the name of his shop, “Baba School Dress and Matching Centre”. The Bajrang Dal men objected to the use of the word “Baba”, claiming it referred to Baba Sidhbali, a local deity associated with Hanuman, whose famous temple is located in the town.

Kumar was standing outside a friend’s shop when he stepped in. During the exchange, the Bajrang Dal men asked Kumar his name, to which he replied that his name was Mohammad Deepak. A video of the incident later went viral on social media, after which Kumar began to be referred to as Mohammad Deepak.

Following the incident, the Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest outside his gym on January 31, threatening to teach him a lesson. Kumar also received threats online.