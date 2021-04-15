Uttarakhand: Injured tigress dies while being taken to Nainital rescue centre

A 5-year-old tigress died on the way to a rescue centre at Nainital’s Ranibagh from the injuries sustained in a territorial fight in the Peepal Parao range of forest in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district on Wednesday, forest officials said.

Dhrub Singh Martolia, sub-divisional officer of forest, Haldwani said, “It was spotted and rescued by our officials and doctors but the condition of the big cat was very critical. She was provided medical treatment but died on the way to the rescue centre.”

On Wednesday, forest officials of Peepal Parao range under Terai east forest division noticed an injured and limping tigress, whose movement was watched till veterinary doctors arrived and tranquilized her before providig first aid, the official said. After she was given first aid, the tigress was being moved to the rescue centre but succumbed on the way, he added.

“Tigress might have been injured in a territorial fight as she sustained several wounds on the body and head due to the attack of the rival tiger. Some of the wounds had developed severe infections. Wounds were one month old. Tigress’ body was destroyed after post-mortem,” Martolia said.

A 6-year-old leopard was also found dead on Wednesday in Surai range in Khatima under Terai east forest division itself. It was also suspected to have succumbed to injuries sustained in a territorial fight, but its body parts were safe, a forest official said.