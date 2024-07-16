Uttarakhand: Officials to inspect temple built by self-styled godman in Bageshwar

A joint team of police, revenue and forest department officials are set to undertake a trek for around 35km to inspect a case of alleged encroachment by a self-styled godman who built an unauthorised temple on government land at ‘Devi Kund’, located at an altitude of around 4,500m near Sunderdhunga glacier in Bageshwar, Uttarakhand. If needed, they might also remove the structure, an official confirmed. The temple reportedly built by self-styled godman Baba Yogi Chaitanya Akash. (Photo from X)

According to officials, ‘Baba Yogi Chaitanya Akash’ claimed to have received divine instructions to construct the temple at the eco-sensitive mountain.

“We received a complaint that he (Yogi Chaitanya Akash) built the temple at Devi Kund illegally. We have constituted a joint team of revenue, forest and police department to probe the matter. The team will trek to the Devi Kund (lake)... We have not been able to trace him. According to preliminary information, the baba built the temple there with help from local villagers, but they have now filed a complaint against him. He (Baba) took a dip in the kund, which is a symbol of faith for villagers...and uploaded its pictures on Facebook, which upset them,” Kapkot sub divisional magistrate Anurag Arya said.

According to the villagers, Akash reached Devi Kund around two-three months ago. The Sunderdhunga trek is closed to the public on June 15, and therefore the region witnesses heavy movement of people before that.

Revenue department official Sanjay Singh said it would take them at least 2-3 days to reach Devi Kund depending on the weather condition.

“We have been asked by SDM to go there with the police and forest department and inspect the area. We will share the inspection report with the SDM for further action,” he said.

The Danpur Sewa Samiti, in their complaint to the Bageshwar district magistrate, said that ‘Devi Kund’, located around 36km from Jatoli, is not just a place of faith, but an eco-sensitive zone.

“Aadi Badri Maa Bhagwati temple in Badiyakot also has a historical connection to Devi Kund. When Nanda Ashtami festival (eight day) is celebrated in Badiyakot, the priests trek to Devi Kund bare foot and take a dip in the sacred lake and perform pooja there. And then trek down to perform rituals at Badiyakot temple. The tradition is in place for generations. The devotees take care of the sanctity of the lake. However, Yogi Chaitanya Akash not just built a temple there without permission but also circulated pictures of him taking a dip on Facebook and other social media platforms. He is mocking people’s faith,” the Samiti said in their letter.