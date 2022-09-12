Uttarakhand SDRF recovers bodies of 3 teenagers from river after 3-day search

A team of the Uttarakhand state disaster response force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of three teenagers from a river near the stadium in Kotdwar in Pauri district after an intensive search of three days on Monday.

The three deceased have been identified as Aryan,16, resident of Govind Nagar, Kotdwar, Deepak, 13, son of Krishna Kumar from Behad Bijnaur in Uttar Pradesh and Namo Chetri, 15, son of Sanjeev Kumar from Govind Nagar Kotdwar.

“The SDRF team on September 10 was informed that three youngsters riding on a Scooty, who left from home to stroll around Duggada petrol pump area, were untraceable, and a missing complaint was registered in a police station by the family members,” said SDRF media cell in charge, Lalita Negi.

The SDRF team after determining their last location at Jhula Pull stadium began a combing operation in the nearby river and were able to recover their bodies after an intensive search, he said.

The team pulled out the bodies of the deceased from the river with the help of ropes and handed over the bodies to the police for further action, said SDRF officials.