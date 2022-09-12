Uttarakhand SDRF recovers bodies of 3 teenagers from river after 3-day search
The Uttarakhand SDRF determined the three missing teenagers’ last location, began a combing operation in the nearby river and recovered the bodies after an intensive search of three days
A team of the Uttarakhand state disaster response force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of three teenagers from a river near the stadium in Kotdwar in Pauri district after an intensive search of three days on Monday.
The three deceased have been identified as Aryan,16, resident of Govind Nagar, Kotdwar, Deepak, 13, son of Krishna Kumar from Behad Bijnaur in Uttar Pradesh and Namo Chetri, 15, son of Sanjeev Kumar from Govind Nagar Kotdwar.
“The SDRF team on September 10 was informed that three youngsters riding on a Scooty, who left from home to stroll around Duggada petrol pump area, were untraceable, and a missing complaint was registered in a police station by the family members,” said SDRF media cell in charge, Lalita Negi.
The SDRF team after determining their last location at Jhula Pull stadium began a combing operation in the nearby river and were able to recover their bodies after an intensive search, he said.
The team pulled out the bodies of the deceased from the river with the help of ropes and handed over the bodies to the police for further action, said SDRF officials.
With civic polls not in sight, state govt extends terms of administrators
The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to extend the administrator term for municipal commissioners and Zilla Parishad CEOs for the next six months as it is not possible to conduct local body elections in September. The decision was taken by the Maharashtra cabinet for all the civic bodies including Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur and Nashik where the term of the administrator will soon end and elections are likely to be held only after Diwali.
UP on high alert after Gyanvapi ruling; Patrolling intensified
The Yogi Adityanath government sounded alert in all sensitive areas Uttar Pradesh including the old city areas in the state capital Lucnow on Monday ahead of the Varanasi court's ruling in the Gyanvapi matter. Patrolling was intensified in sensitive areas across the state after the district judge, Varanasi, Ajay Krishna Vishvesha pronounced the verdict in favour of Hindu litigants. Cops on road have been given riots gears.
Monday Musings: Pune isn’t Bengaluru, but its same in many ways
Rains for a short period of time resulted in heavy waterlogging at various areas of Pune on Sunday. The Ambil Odha – a stream starting from Katraj lake – was overflowing. The overall effect was rush of food delivery boys in front of restaurants to complete their orders as rains abated by evening. However, they were struggling to get out of places to reach destinations. Pune, like Bengaluru, is not just any other city.
Ashray quits Congress panel after rift with Vikramaditya
With the assembly elections nearing, the opposition Congress suffered another jolt as state party general secretary Ashray Sharma, the grandson of former Union minister Sukh Ram, resigned from the panel constituted to lead the Yuva Berozgar Yatra owing to differences with the son of state unit chief Pratibha Singh, Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh.
IIM-Bangalore recognised as India's best B-school in masters programme
The Indian Institute of Management in Bengaluru has been declared India's best business school for Masters students by British daily Financial Times in its annual Masters in Management (MiM) list. IIM (B) was ranked 31 and finished ahead of schools from France, Germany, the United States and United Kingdom, and Denmark. SP Jain Institute of Management & Research in Mumbai and IIM Lucknow were also ranked at 44 and 64 positions in the list.
