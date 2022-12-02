Uttarakhand: Woman awarded life imprisonment for murdering 27-day-old daughter

A woman was awarded life imprisonment on Thursday by a local court for murdering her 27-day old daughter in

The woman’s husband was also sentenced to a four-year jail term for giving false information to police.

Additional session judge Dharam Singh found the woman responsible for the murder and her husband for concealing the evidence.

The court also slapped ₹8000 and ₹4000 as penalties on the woman and her husband respectively, informed the counsel.

Saurabh Ojha, assistant district government counsel, Khatima said, “The additional session court awarded the accused woman life imprisonment for murdering her minor daughter while four years jail term to her husband for concealing evidence. We produced 11 witnesses during the trial.”

According to police, a missing person report was filed on December 19, 2019. The baby was kidnapped and after investigations, police found the minor’s body near a canal.

During the investigation, police found that the mother was responsible for the murder of her child. She was upset over the birth of a girl child. She was arrested for murdering the infant while her husband for concealing the evidence, police said.