Uttarakhand working on policy for small hydropower projects: Official
Mussoorie: The Uttarakhand government has decided to formulate a policy to encourage power generation from village rivulets by setting up small hydropower projects up to 25megawatts (MW), a senior government official said.
Uttarakhand power secretary Meenakshi Sundaram said: “Considering the state’s hydropower generation potential, we are preparing a policy for setting up small hydropower projects up to 25 MW on the banks of the rivers and rivulets in the villages. Under the plan, we will provide concessions to encourage people to set up the projects which will help in generating employment too.”
Officials said a committee was set up to study micro and medium hydropower generation and come up with guidelines and financial incentives to encourage people to set up small power generating units in villages.
Sandeep Singhal, managing director of Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL), who was part of this committee, said they have submitted their report.
“I was one of the members of the committee and after a detailed study, we have submitted the recommendation that there are immense possibilities of increasing power generation in the state and for that, we have proposed some relaxations in the policy so that more people can take up to power generation at a micro level.”
Experts have welcomed the move but have cautioned against what they described as too much government interference, saying this is one reason why micro and medium hydropower generation in the state is far from its potential.
JS Bisht, a renewable energy consultant said: “The policy should focus on a single window system and guidelines with a tax relaxation should be incorporated so that more people at the smaller level are interested in setting up the projects.”
He added that private entrepreneurs and panchayats should have the right to select the site and set up the plant in line with government guidelines.
Villagers said if the water mills in the villages are upgraded to power generation units, they could add up to the state’s power generation capacity and help raise farm incomes
Subash Lal, village head from Chaijula in Uttarkashi district, said, “We had around 18 water mills (gharats) in the village but due to lack of maintenance and migration, most of them have been damaged, leaving the village with only two that can only be used to lighten few bulbs in the village.”
If these gharats are repaired and upgraded, they could generate power to make our village energy self-sufficient, he said.
Anil Joshi, a green activist and founder of Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organisation (HESCO), who has worked extensively on water mill power generation projects said it was important to involve village communities if the policy has to deliver.
Anil Joshi is considered to be a pioneer in modernizing the traditional watermill by replacing the wooden turbine with an iron one and installing an alternator and a voltage stabilizer thus increasing the power generation at the local level.
-
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
-
Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede
The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.
-
TT player Naina Jaiswal registers case over harassment on social media
A case has been registered following a complaint from table tennis player Naina Jaiswal over alleged harassment on social media, police said on Saturday. Read 19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, they said.
-
Delhi records 5th monkeypox case; African-origin woman, 22, tests positive
Delhi has recorded its fifth case of moneypox after a 22-year-old woman of African-origin, who was staying in southern part of the national capital, tested positive on Friday. The woman had travelled to Africa a month ago. Last week, the city had recorded its 4th patient when a Nigerian woman was found to be infected with the virus. India has so far recorded at least 10 patients infected with the virus.
-
‘I and my father belong to…’: Sameer Wankhede after caste panel gives clean chit
Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede, who was given a clean chit by the caste scrutiny committee over the fake caste certificate probe against Wankhede, said all documents submitted by him for getting a government job are valid and added that he and his father belong to the scheduled caste Mahar community.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics