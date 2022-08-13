Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand working on policy for small hydropower projects: Official

Uttarakhand working on policy for small hydropower projects: Official

dehradun news
Updated on Aug 13, 2022 04:12 PM IST
Experts have welcomed the move but have cautioned against what they described as too much government interference, saying this is one reason why micro and medium hydropower generation in the state is far from its potential.
Uttarakhand villagers said watermills, like this one in Uttarkashi’s Chaijula, could be repaired and upgraded to produce power
Uttarakhand villagers said watermills, like this one in Uttarkashi’s Chaijula, could be repaired and upgraded to produce power
ByAjay Ramola

Mussoorie: The Uttarakhand government has decided to formulate a policy to encourage power generation from village rivulets by setting up small hydropower projects up to 25megawatts (MW), a senior government official said.

Uttarakhand power secretary Meenakshi Sundaram said: “Considering the state’s hydropower generation potential, we are preparing a policy for setting up small hydropower projects up to 25 MW on the banks of the rivers and rivulets in the villages. Under the plan, we will provide concessions to encourage people to set up the projects which will help in generating employment too.”

Officials said a committee was set up to study micro and medium hydropower generation and come up with guidelines and financial incentives to encourage people to set up small power generating units in villages.

Sandeep Singhal, managing director of Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL), who was part of this committee, said they have submitted their report.

“I was one of the members of the committee and after a detailed study, we have submitted the recommendation that there are immense possibilities of increasing power generation in the state and for that, we have proposed some relaxations in the policy so that more people can take up to power generation at a micro level.”

Experts have welcomed the move but have cautioned against what they described as too much government interference, saying this is one reason why micro and medium hydropower generation in the state is far from its potential.

JS Bisht, a renewable energy consultant said: “The policy should focus on a single window system and guidelines with a tax relaxation should be incorporated so that more people at the smaller level are interested in setting up the projects.”

He added that private entrepreneurs and panchayats should have the right to select the site and set up the plant in line with government guidelines.

Villagers said if the water mills in the villages are upgraded to power generation units, they could add up to the state’s power generation capacity and help raise farm incomes

Subash Lal, village head from Chaijula in Uttarkashi district, said, “We had around 18 water mills (gharats) in the village but due to lack of maintenance and migration, most of them have been damaged, leaving the village with only two that can only be used to lighten few bulbs in the village.”

If these gharats are repaired and upgraded, they could generate power to make our village energy self-sufficient, he said.

Anil Joshi, a green activist and founder of Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organisation (HESCO), who has worked extensively on water mill power generation projects said it was important to involve village communities if the policy has to deliver.

Anil Joshi is considered to be a pioneer in modernizing the traditional watermill by replacing the wooden turbine with an iron one and installing an alternator and a voltage stabilizer thus increasing the power generation at the local level.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the budget session of the assembly earlier this year. (HT file photo)

    Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term

    The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.

  • Sameer Wankhede. (ANI File Photo)

    Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede

    The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.

  • The police cited Supreme Court guidelines that notice should be served, without arresting the accused, if the punishment is less than seven years of imprisonment.

    TT player Naina Jaiswal registers case over harassment on social media

    A case has been registered following a complaint from table tennis player Naina Jaiswal over alleged harassment on social media, police said on Saturday. Read 19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, they said.

  • Noida: The Noida District Administration built a 10-bed monkeypox ward in the Sector 39 new district hospital in Noida, &nbsp;(File) (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

    Delhi records 5th monkeypox case; African-origin woman, 22, tests positive

    Delhi has recorded its fifth case of moneypox after a 22-year-old woman of African-origin, who was staying in southern part of the national capital, tested positive on Friday. The woman had travelled to Africa a month ago. Last week, the city had recorded its 4th patient when a Nigerian woman was found to be infected with the virus. India has so far recorded at least 10 patients infected with the virus.

  • Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede.

    ‘I and my father belong to…’: Sameer Wankhede after caste panel gives clean chit

    Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede, who was given a clean chit by the caste scrutiny committee over the fake caste certificate probe against Wankhede, said all documents submitted by him for getting a government job are valid and added that he and his father belong to the scheduled caste Mahar community.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out