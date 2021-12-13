Uttarakhand’s first ever tree house to welcome tourists in Kumaon from next month

Uttarakhand’s first ever tree house is coming up in the Fato Range of Terai west forest division near Ramnagar in Nainital district. Its construction is almost complete and it is likely to welcome tourists from next month, forest officials said.

“We are setting up our state’s first ever tree house in Fato Range. It is 40 feet high with double bed and bathroom facilities. Sal and teak wood have been used in the tree house,” said BS Shahi, divisional forest officer (DFO), Terai-west forest division in Kumaon.

To attract tourists to the Fato range of forests in Ramnagar, a jungle safari is also on the anvil. It was to be inaugurated on Sunday but was postponed and now it is likely to be inaugurated on December 24.

The tree house is located in the middle of lush green forests. This concept was conceived at the beginning of this year. Booking and staying facilities are likely to be provided from January.

“We haven’t fixed the tariff for staying in the tree house; a committee of the forest department will fix the tariff. But a person will be provided a staying facility for not more than a week so that maximum number of tourists can enjoy the tree house experience,” said Shahi.

Food for tourists staying in the tree house will be provided from the forest rest house, he added.

“The tree house concept is a good idea to attract tourists in remote places of the forests. Hope more tree houses will come up in the future and will fetch revenue for the state government,” said Vikas Jindal, an industrialist and social activist belonging to Ramnagar.