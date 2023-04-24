Uttarakhand: Gaumukh trek closed for a week over avalanche warning

In view of an avalanche warning in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag districts by the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh, the trek to Gaumukh glacier in Uttarkashi has been closed for a week, forest department officials said.

The concerned officials have been directed to strictly follow the orders and not permit anyone on the Gaumukh trek. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rangnath Pandey, deputy director, Gangotri national park in Uttarkashi said, “After receiving an alert about an avalanche in the district, the trek to Gaumukh glacier has been closed for a week. The concerned officials have been directed to strictly follow the orders and not permit anyone on the Gaumukh trek.”

Also Read: A plan to preserve Uttarakhand’s ecosystem

“After the completion of a week, a fresh assessment will be made on restarting the trek again,” said the official.

The Uttarkashi district disaster management authority had sent the direction received from the government to the forest department to adhere to the fresh guidelines and stop any trekking activity towards the glaciers in the district and resume only after clearance from the government, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devendra Patwal, district disaster management officer (DDMO) said, “We have sent the avalanche warning to all concerned departments of the district and have directed them to stop any trekking activity towards the major glaciers of the district.”

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dehradun, it has sounded a yellow alert in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts of the state for next two days.

Ashok Kumar, director general of police, said they have alerted the police officials concerned to inform the pilgrims heading towards Kedarnath and Badrinath about the forecast of snow and rainfall for the next seven days.

The portals of Kedarnath Dham will be opened on April 25, while portals of Badrinath will be opened on April 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The portals of Kedarnath shrine will be opened for devotees tomorrow and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to visit the district for two days,” said Rudraprayag district magistrate Mayur Dixit.

The online registration has been stopped for Kedarnath Dham due to inclement weather being experienced in Kedarnath.

Snow, rain and hail have hampered the snow-clearing work on the Kedarnath route forcing the government to stop the registration process for the Kedarnath shrine till further notice.

Yogendra Gangwar, deputy director tourism said, “Due to inclement weather at Kedarnath which has resulted in hampering the snow clearing work from the Kedarnath Yatra trek route the registrations process has been stopped for Kedarnath shrine till April 30 while the registration process for the other three shrines Gangotri, Yamunotri and Badrinath is going on without any hindrance with the daily registration number reaching over 17 lakh till Sunday noon”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}