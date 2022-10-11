West Bengal trekker dies due to ill health during trek near Kedarnath

A trekker from West Bengal, who was part of a 10-member group, died on the Kedarnath-Ransi trek on Monday after he and another trekker fell ill due to suspected high-altitude sickness, the state disaster response force (SDRF) said.

“Two of the 10 trekkers from West Bengal were stuck along the Kedarnath-Ransi trek after they were unable to walk due to their bad health. The remaining eight returned. As soon as we received this information, we sent our team to the spot with required equipment. Despite difficult weather conditions, our team trekked for 6 km to reach the snow-clad mountains near Mahapanth and discovered the stuck trekkers,” SDRF media in-charge Lalita Negi said.

She further said, “As we found them, one had already died. The second was badly sick. He was subsequently brought down to the hospital in Kedarnath.”

The deceased was identified as Alok Vishwas (34), a resident of Saguna in West Bengal, and the rescued person was identified as Vikram Mazumdar, a resident of the state’s 24 Parganas district.