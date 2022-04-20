Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Will start verification drive to stop those who can disturb peace: CM Dhami
dehradun news

Will start verification drive to stop those who can disturb peace: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the remark when asked about the demands of seers in Haridwar to prohibit the entry of non-Hindus to Char Dham shrines. The Char Dham shrines include the Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath and the annual yatra attracts lakhs of pilgrims.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (PTI)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 02:29 AM IST
ByNeeraj Santoshi, Dehradun

The Uttarakhand government will soon begin a drive to ensure that outsiders capable of fomenting trouble are not allowed to enter, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday.

“Our state should remain peaceful. Our state’s ‘dharma sanskriti’ (religious traditions) should remain protected. The state government will soon begin a verification drive. It will try verifying those who have not been verified properly. No such people should come here because of whom the peace in the state may get disrupted,” Dhami told reporters here.

The chief minister made the remark when asked about the demands of seers in Haridwar to prohibit the entry of non-Hindus to Char Dham shrines. The Char Dham shrines include the Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath and the annual yatra attracts lakhs of pilgrims.

While Dhami did not mention any community or the Char Dham shrines, the Congress said that his remark was a “matter of concern”.

“As far as I know, Muslims and Christians don’t visit Char Dham shrines. I don’t know what he wants to say by making such a statement? What he is saying is really a matter of concern,” senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat said.

In a letter to Dhami on April 17, Shankaracharya Parishad, a council of saints, demanded that non-Hindus, particularly Muslims, be prohibited from entering Char Dham shrines. The letters came days after the country witnessed instances of communal violence on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in several states.

RELATED STORIES

Swami Anand Swarup, head of Shankaracharya Parishad, alleged that non-Hindus were settling down in several holy places of the state on the pretext of employment and trade.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Santoshi

He is principal correspondent based at Bhopal. He covers environment and wildlife, state administration, BJP and other saffron organisations. He has special interest in social issues based stories....view detail

Topics
dehradun dehradun district bjp peace verification haridwar haridwar district char dham char dham pilgrimage
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP