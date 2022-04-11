Woman arrested for misbehaving with cops at Manimajra police station
A 40-year-old woman was arrested for misbehaving with police officers at the Know Your Case camp held at the Manimajra police station.
Officials privy to the matter said the accused, Ruby of Thakur Dwara, Manimajra, was a member of one of the families that police had called for counselling. “There are three brothers who have a property dispute going on and they frequently call to complain against the other. The police had received around 12 such complaints so we called them,” officials said.
Ruby, who is married to one of the brothers, works at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and had come to the police station. However, she and her father both started abusing the officer and she started recording their interaction with the family. Police officers said the station has CCTV cameras and asked her to stop recording, following which she misbehaved with one of the woman assistant sub-inspectors and injured her.
The woman, who was detained on the spot, also tried to attack her family members when they were trying to exit the police station. A case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant) and 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Manimajra police station. The accused was arrested, but later let out on bail.
Officers added that they are seeking legal opinion to see if further action can be taken against the woman as she had also used obscene language with the police.
Police organise Know Your Case camps on every second Saturday of the month for grievance redressal.
-
Mina Cup U-12 Football: Minerva enters semis with thumping 5-0 win over Barcelona Academy
Minerva Academy on Saturday scored a statement win over Barcelona Academy in the quarter-finals of Mina Cup for U-12, being held in Dubai. Thiyam emerged as the star performer for Minerva, scoring a hatttrick of goals. Barcelona managed to get their attack going, but Minerva managed to score on the counters. Minerva pressed forward in numbers, forcing their opponents on the backfoot. Thiyam completed his hat-trick in the 29th minute from a freekick.
-
PU panel to study data collection methods for reservation in promotion
Panjab University panel working on the implementing reservation in promotions of non-teaching staff will study methodology adopted by other universities in Punjab for collection of quantifiable data. PU had earlier constituted a panel to implement the reservation in promotion, which held a preliminary meeting recently. The PU senate, in its March 27 meeting, approved the adoption of the policy of reservation in promotion for the non-teaching staff.
-
Test blast takeaway: Demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers may be delayed
A test blast before actual demolition of the illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida was successfully carried out at 2.30pm, officials said on Sunday. Experts now estimate that they might need more time to prepare the building for demolition, which could take place after the May 22 deadline mandated by the Supreme Court. After much deliberation, authorities decided on May 22 as the date of demolition.
-
Water-guzzler crops emptying aquifer; desertification has farm experts worried
Chandigarh With subsoil water fast depleting in Punjab – the grain bowl of the country, and water-guzzler paddy grown over 30 lakh hectares in summer (kharif season) seen as the main culprit, it's time to re-look at the water-guzzler varieties sown over decades. Former vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, BS Dhillon recommended a new look to paddy varieties, accepting that the PAU had done a lot and a lot more needs to be done.
-
Third phase of Chandigarh’s public bicycle sharing system by June end
Chandigarh Smart City Limited is all set to launch the third phase of the public bicycle sharing system by the end of June. A total of 1,250 bicycles and 155 docking stations are expected to be added to the PBS in the third phase in different sectors of the city. In the second phase of the public bicycle sharing, 1,250 bicycles were added, taking the total strength to 2,500.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics