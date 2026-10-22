103 protected birds, reptiles rescued from illegal pet trade at West Delhi shop

New Delhi

Police were tipped off and accompanied by environmentalists and wildlife rescuers, including 25-year-old Punjab-based activist Sahil Sharma, officers said.

At least 103 protected birds and reptiles were rescued and confiscated on Tuesday from a pet shop in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar, where they were illegally put up for sale, police said on Wednesday.

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Police were tipped off and accompanied by environmentalists and wildlife rescuers, including 25-year-old Punjab-based activist Sahil Sharma, officers aware of the matter said.

“The recovered birds and reptiles included 52 rose-ringed parakeets, two Alexandrine parakeets, three Indian star tortoises, two Indian flapshell turtles, three Indian tent turtles, 28 Indian roofed turtles and 13 black-spotted pond turtles,” Sharma told HT, adding that he has helped carry out nearly two dozens similar raids across seven states over the past seven months.

An FIR was filed under sections 9,39, and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act on the complaint of activist Manjira Banerjee, who was present throughout the raid, Sharma said.

A senior police officer, who asked not to be identified, confirmed the registration of the FIR and said no arrest was made in the case until Wednesday evening. “We have informed the wildlife and forest department officials about the case and further action will be taken by them,” the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} A forest and wildlife official, who requested not to be named, said, “The FIR has been registered. We will seek permission from the concerned magistrate to release the rescued protected birds and reptiles into suitable natural habitats.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A forest and wildlife official, who requested not to be named, said, “The FIR has been registered. We will seek permission from the concerned magistrate to release the rescued protected birds and reptiles into suitable natural habitats.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sharma said he had been receiving several social media complaints from people regarding alleged illegal wildlife trade in Delhi’s Moti Nagar and Chandni Chowk.

“Over the past several months, I received hundreds of complaints through Instagram regarding the alleged illegal wildlife trade in Moti Nagar. After gathering credible information about the presence of protected animals at the shop, I travelled from Punjab to Delhi to coordinate the raid with Delhi Police and local animal lovers,” he said.

All the rescued birds and reptiles were handed over to the wildlife department for veterinary examination and further legal proceedings.