10-day traffic advisory for vehicles around Delhi's Anand Vihar ISBT amid festive rush

Amid traffic snarls caused by festival rush on Delhi roads, the traffic police on Thursday issued an advisory for Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal and surrounding transport hubs for 10 days, from November 5 to November 15.

Diwali rush brought traffic across several parts of the national capital caused massive traffic snarls on Thursday, with bumper-to-bumper movement and commuters inching through several kilometres of jampacked roads. (PTI)

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Amid increased rush ahead of festivals like Diwali, Dhanteras, Chhath Puja and Bhai Dooj, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to follow the diversion routes and avoid unauthorised parking to ensure hassle-free traffic movement.

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Traffic movement will remain affected on Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg and Swami Dayanand Marg, the police said, as it said that traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in place on Roundabout Ghazipur and Ramprastha, Vivek Vihar

It also listed alternate routes. These are:

Commuters travelling towards NH-24, Sarai Kale Khan and Barapulla are advised to use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road.

Commuters travelling towards Ghaziabad and Dilshad Garden are advised to use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham via GT Road.

No vehicles will be allowed to park, wait or halt on Road no 56, particularly near ISBT entry/exit gates and adjoining approach roads, the police said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Commuters are advised to use designated parking facilities on Kaushambi Road near Maruti Showroom and Kaushambi Road DDA land near NH-24, subject to availability and approved arrangements. Vehicles must not be left unattended on carriageways or approach roads,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Commuters are advised to use designated parking facilities on Kaushambi Road near Maruti Showroom and Kaushambi Road DDA land near NH-24, subject to availability and approved arrangements. Vehicles must not be left unattended on carriageways or approach roads,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Diwali rush brought traffic across several parts of the national capital caused massive traffic snarls on Thursday, with bumper-to-bumper movement and commuters inching through several kilometres of jampacked roads.

From major flyovers and arterial roads to busy intersections and commercial hubs, commuters reported traffic congestion across the city.

The festival rush was impacted traffic on Prithviraj Road, Swarg Ram Marg, Bharatiya Marg, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, K G Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuian Road, Minto Road, Tilak Marg and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, according to news agency PTI.

Traffic was also hit on Mahatma Gandhi Road, Indraprastha Marg, Subhas Chandra Bose Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Bangla Sahib Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Circle, Tolstoy Road, Sikandra Road, Mandi House, and Copernicus Marg.

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Several commuters reported heavy traffic outside the Shangri-La Hotel, while congestion was flagged on Lodhi Road, Bishambhar Das Marg, Patel Chowk Road and ITO.

Outside central Delhi, heavy congestion was reported at Ashram intersection, Savitri Cinema, Kashmere Gate, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg.

Barapullah Flyover witnessed heavy congestion, with one commuter complaining that Google Maps was showing a travel time of 55 minutes. Heavy traffic was also reported at the Moolchand underpass on Ring Road, with congestion extending towards AIIMS hospital.

In east Delhi, commuters flagged severe congestion at the intersection of Patparganj Road and Nirman Vihar Metro Station Road on Vikas Marg, with one user also raising concerns over wrong-side driving adding to the chaos.

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Hauz Khas traffic signal witnessed heavy congestion extending towards IIT Delhi and R K Puram Metro Station, while traffic movement was also affected on Parliament Street, from the police station towards Palika Kendra.

Several commuters complained about traffic restrictions clamped for a VIP convoy in Lutyens' Delhi.