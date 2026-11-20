An 11-year-old boy died after a fire broke out in a room of his house in northeast Delhi’s Bhagirathi Vihar near Shiv Vihar on Tuesday night, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the fire started around 10.20pm in the drawing room on the second floor, where the Class 7 student was sleeping on a sofa. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, the fire started around 10.20pm in the drawing room on the second floor, where the Class 7 student was sleeping on a sofa. His parents, who were eating dinner near the kitchen, tried to douse the fire by throwing water and rescue him.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The boy suffered serious burns and was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. “Everything happened so quickly that the boy’s parents could not rescue him in time. They threw water on the sofa and managed to rescue their son. However, he suffered nearly 60% burns,” said a police officer.

Also Read | 1 killed, another critical after fire in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar during welding for fire safety gear

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire started due to a short-circuit in an electric switchboard installed near the sofa, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire started due to a short-circuit in an electric switchboard installed near the sofa, police added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The forensic teams inspected the spot and collected evidence. The power department team also examined the spot. Preliminary assessment suggests that the fire appears to have been caused by a short circuit,” said Rahool Alwal, deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said the fire control room received a call at 10.25pm on Tuesday about a fire in a house in the Old Mustafabad. Five fire tenders were sent to the spot.

Officials said the fire had engulfed a sofa and other items in the room and was brought under control by 11.15pm.

Police said the boy lived with his parents and brother in their second-floor house in the Bhagirathi Vihar area. His father works in a garment shop.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Owner, who also runs a YouTube channel, held in building fire in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar; released on bail

The family told police that the boy was sleeping on a sofa in the drawing room around 10.20pm when the fire allegedly broke out due to a short-circuit in a switchboard near the sofa. The sofa caught fire and its inflammable materials helped the flames grow.

Police said inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated and the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy, the DCP added.