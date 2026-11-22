A 11-year-old boy was electrocuted to death when he came into contact with an open electrical transformer in Vikaspuri around 7pm on Friday, following which the police filed an FIR on charges of negligent conduct with respect to machinery and causing death by negligence against unidentified persons.
The boy lived with his parents at Indira Camp and was playing hide-and-seek when he reportedly came in contact with wires and was stuck for over half an hour, before the electricity department officials reached the spot to switch off the power, according to eyewitnesses. The incident took place near the DDA Market Complex in Indira Camp No. 4.
Also read: Lufthansa crew member among 2 foreigners dead due to suspected electrocution at Bengaluru hotel pool
Eyewitness says transformer was open on one side
Mohd Firoz Alam, an eyewitness, told HT, “I was walking nearby when a boy ran towards me and asked me for help for his friend. I thought the other boy was hurt, but he had hidden near a transformer and touched a live wire. By the time I reached, he had collapsed. It was a transformer, and we couldn’t enter due to high current. The child also must not have known, since there’s no proper enclosure. It’s open on one side.”
A spokesperson for power distributor BSES said that the discom had not been informed of the missing cover of the feeder pillar. “The cover of the feeder pillar had reportedly been stolen, for which the discom had no intimation or complaint. Our officials are also in touch with the bereaved family to extend necessary assistance and facilitate compensation...,” the spokesperson said.{{/usCountry}}
A spokesperson for power distributor BSES said that the discom had not been informed of the missing cover of the feeder pillar. “The cover of the feeder pillar had reportedly been stolen, for which the discom had no intimation or complaint. Our officials are also in touch with the bereaved family to extend necessary assistance and facilitate compensation...,” the spokesperson said.{{/usCountry}}
Also read: NHRC flags human rights violation in Class 4 UP student’s death by electrocution, seeks reports
Mother questions delay in response, alleges bystanders filmed incident
The boy’s mother, Riya Singh, said, “How could he have known that it’s a high-voltage box? He was only playing... Nobody helped my little boy. When he suffered the shock, people just made videos. The power department came half an hour late... This could have been prevented had they installed a proper enclosure or boundary.”
DCP Hareshwar Swami said the boy was taken to DDU Hospital by emergency response staff, but was declared dead on arrival.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.