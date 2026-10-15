1,370 to each of MCD students to buy school uniform, bag

The Delhi government has transferred ₹1,370 each to the bank accounts of around 525,000 students enrolled in primary schools run by the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) to help them meet expenses on school uniforms and bags, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday.

The initiative is aimed at reducing the financial burden on parents and ensuring students have access to essential school supplies, according to a statement by the municipal corporation. (Representative photo)

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The amount, approximately ₹71.93 crore, was disbursed through direct benefit transfer (DBT), with ₹1,250 earmarked for uniforms and ₹120 for school bags. Gupta inaugurated the financial assistance distribution programme at one of the schools in Tagore Garden.

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The initiative is aimed at reducing the financial burden on parents and ensuring students have access to essential school supplies, according to a statement by the municipal corporation.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta called for the need for coordination between government institutions, officials, public representatives and private organisations to improve the quality of education. She said partnerships with organisations could help provide modern educational facilities and support the overall development of students.

At the event, IDBI Bank handed over 1,500 computer printers to MCD schools under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. The non-governmental organisation SARD has also provided a ‘Science on Wheels’ bus to enable students to learn scientific concepts through practical demonstrations and hands-on activities.

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{{^usCountry}} MCD mayor Pravesh Wahi announced that 24 upgraded primary schools would be developed as ‘Nigam Shri Schools’ on the lines of the Centre’s Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India (PM Shri) and Delhi government’s CM Shri initiatives. The schools will focus on improving educational standards, integrating technology into classrooms, and providing a better learning environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MCD mayor Pravesh Wahi announced that 24 upgraded primary schools would be developed as ‘Nigam Shri Schools’ on the lines of the Centre’s Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India (PM Shri) and Delhi government’s CM Shri initiatives. The schools will focus on improving educational standards, integrating technology into classrooms, and providing a better learning environment. {{/usCountry}}

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The MCD primary school in Tagore Garden will also be upgraded under the initiative, he said.

Before the programme, Gupta and other dignitaries visited the Aryabhatta Science Museum on the school premises. The school also has a 3D Immersive Lab, where students will be introduced to technologies such as artificial intelligence, coding and robotics.

Wahi said the chief minister had directed the MCD to provide funds for teaching-learning materials and examination-related requirements to schools.

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Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and deputy mayor Monika Pant were among those present at the event.