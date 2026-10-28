NEW DELHI: A sub-inspector and a constable posted at Khajuri Khas police station in northeast Delhi were arrested and suspended late last week for extorting money from a suspected drug peddler, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

2 cops arrested, suspended for extortion from a drug peddler

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A police officer aware of the matter said that the incident came to light last week after the two policemen allegedly detained the suspected drug peddler from TImarpur.

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“The sub-inspector and constable allegedly threatened to book him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act if he refused to pay them. The man was allegedly kept at the police station for more than 24 hours, during which the policemen are suspected to have withdrawn money using his debit card,” an officer said.

“The duo initially demanded ₹1 lakh from the man, however, after negotiations, they allegedly agreed to accept ₹2.5 lakh. The man paid the amount and he was released,” the officer said.

However, the duo subsequently contacted the man’s family members and allegedly demanded more money, threatening to abduct a relative and implicate the family in a case, the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The man’s family approached Timarpur police station and filed an extortion complaint. Police reached the area where the two policemen allegedly arrived to collect the money and apprehended the contable, the officer said, adding that the sub-inspector managed to flee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man’s family approached Timarpur police station and filed an extortion complaint. Police reached the area where the two policemen allegedly arrived to collect the money and apprehended the contable, the officer said, adding that the sub-inspector managed to flee. {{/usCountry}}

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A case under sections 308(6) and 127(7) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to extortion through threats and wrongful confinement for extortion was registered at the Khajuri Khas police station. The station house officer (SHO) has been sent to the district lines, said the officer, adding that further probe is underway.