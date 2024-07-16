2 dead, 1 injured in MB Road accident in Delhi

Two men were killed and another was injured in a car accident at Saidulajab on the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road in south Delhi on Tuesday morning, police officers said. The car involved in the accident. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Altaf (went by single name), 27, who was driving the Tata Altroz car, and Mool Chand, 28, a pedestrian. Investigators are still to identify the injured man, who is critical and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

There were no eyewitnesses to the accident, and that particular stretch of MB Road is not covered by CCTV cameras, so police are still trying to piece together how exactly the accident occurred, officers said.

A case of death by rash and negligent driving was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicle (MV) Act at the Saket police station, they said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said that around 6am, the Saket police station received information about an accident on MB Road on the carriageway going towards Badarpur. A police team reached the spot and found that a man was lying dead on the road, while a battered Altroz car was found on the footpath. The dead man was identified as Mool Chand, a resident of Shiv Park in Khanpur.

“There were two injured men at the spot, including the driver of the car. Both were rushed to a government hospital. The car driver, identified as Altaf, a resident of Gautampuri, succumbed to his injuries,” the DCP said.

Police said they were trying to contact the family members of the deceased, while efforts were also being made to identify the third victim.

In a separate accident, two loaded goods trucks collided on the Munirka flyover on the Outer Ring Road in south Delhi on Tuesday morning, blocking the road and causing traffic chaos on the arterial route, police said. Since the vehicular movement on the route was blocked due to the accident, the Delhi Traffic Police had to issue an advisory on their social media handles, informing motorists about the traffic disruption and take alternate routes to reach their destinations. Nobody was injured in the accident.

“Traffic will be affected on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from IIT towards Delhi Cantt due to an accident of two loaded trailers on Munirka Flyover. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” the Delhi Traffic Police posted on their social media handles.