2 held for selling adulterated ghee

Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly selling adulterated ghee and risking the health of people, police said on Sunday, adding that they recovered over 1,200 litres of adulterated ghee of different brands from the suspects.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma identified the suspects as Anshul Bansal (22) and Arjun Kumar (30), both residents of Rohini.

Police said that complainant Jitender Sing, Marketing intelligence officer of a ghee manufacturing company, approached them alleging adulteration of their product by then-unknown persons. “The complainant stated that some people are are tampering with the packets of the company’s original ghee by cutting the packets, adding fake ghee to them and selling the adulterated product,” Sharma said.

Acting on the information, a joint raid was conducted at a retail store in Pushpanjali Enclave and the two were arrested after samples were checked, DCP said.