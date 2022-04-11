2 held for selling adulterated ghee
- Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma identified the suspects as Anshul Bansal (22) and Arjun Kumar (30), both residents of Rohini.
Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly selling adulterated ghee and risking the health of people, police said on Sunday, adding that they recovered over 1,200 litres of adulterated ghee of different brands from the suspects.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma identified the suspects as Anshul Bansal (22) and Arjun Kumar (30), both residents of Rohini.
Police said that complainant Jitender Sing, Marketing intelligence officer of a ghee manufacturing company, approached them alleging adulteration of their product by then-unknown persons. “The complainant stated that some people are are tampering with the packets of the company’s original ghee by cutting the packets, adding fake ghee to them and selling the adulterated product,” Sharma said.
Acting on the information, a joint raid was conducted at a retail store in Pushpanjali Enclave and the two were arrested after samples were checked, DCP said.
-
Delhiwale: In search of the elusive mulberries
There are papayas, grapes, apples, bel, pomegranates, guavas, bananas and even the early mangoes. But mulberries are nowhere to be seen here in the lanes of Old Delhi. This afternoon, Munna Bhai (real name : Om Prakash)has sold almost all of his day's stock of mulberries. What remains is lying glistening wet in a straw basket. Munna Bhai has a theory on why mulberries are not widely sold on the streets of our city.
-
Wheat crop on 200 acres gutted in Karnal
Standing wheat crop spread over 200 acres was reduced to ashes in a fire in Karnal's Kachhwa village on Sunday. Farmers said that the crop and fodder that was gutted was worth ₹1 crore. Five fire tenders took several hours to douse the flames. Another farmer Phool Singh of Kachhwa village -- whose crop on six acres was destroyed -- said the government should come forward to help the farmers.
-
Haryana farmers know how to fight for their rights: RLD chief Jayant
Rashtriya Lok Dal national president Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday visited Hisar and met the farmers, who are protesting to seek compensation for their damaged crops at Khedi Chowpata, Bass and Balsamand villages. Jayant said the farmers of Haryana are brave and they know how to fight for their rights. Slamming the Centre, the RLD chief asked where are those BJP leaders who used to come on streets after any hike in fuel and LPG prices.
-
Haryana dairy federation awarded in Gujarat
Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation has received the active participation award by the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Limited e-market for the financial year 2021-22. A spokesperson said that NCDFI is celebrating the golden jubilee of service and a function to mark the occasion and e-market award ceremony was held at National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Union home minister Amit Shah was the chief guest on this occasion.
-
Govt followed ideals of Guru Ravidas to implement development schemes: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that the ideology of Guru Ravidas initiated a wave of social change and development in humanity. He said that following the ideals of Guru Ravidas, the government worked to implement the spirit of Antyodaya and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. He said that Guru Ravidas was born 644 years ago, but his teachings are immortal and seem novel even today.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics