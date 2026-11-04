2 killed as truck rams scooter in Khajuri Khas

Two men in their 30s were killed after the scooter they were riding was allegedly hit by a concrete mix truck in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas late on Monday night, police said. The truck driver is currently on the run.

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According to deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rahul Alwal, the victims Santosh, 30, and Pawan, 33, were residents of Khajuri Khas and worked at a grocery store in the same locality. They were returning home at around 11.50pm on Monday when the accident took place.

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Police said Pawan was riding the scooter and Santosh was the pillion. They were taking a U-turn near the old police station cut when the mixture truck coming from behind hit the two-wheeler and dragged the vehicle and the riders for a few metres, the DCP said.

Police were informed and a team reached the spot. They were rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. Officers aware of the accident said the truck driver had left the vehicle at the spot and fled.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have registered a case and are looking for the driver. The bodies were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem examination. The offending truck has been seized,” added Alwal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have registered a case and are looking for the driver. The bodies were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem examination. The offending truck has been seized,” added Alwal. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Santosh is survived by his parents, wife and four children while Pawan is survived by his parents, wife and a child.

In another incident, a 19-year-old died while his two friends were seriously injured allegedly after the motorcycle they were on was hit by a dumper truck near Mukundpur flyover in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Tuesday morning. Police said the truck driver fled along with the vehicle.

A senior police officer said the Jahangirpuri police station received a call at 5.14am, regarding the road crash near Mukundpur flyover.

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The three victims were identified as Aakash, 19; Rohit, 24; and Piyush, 26.

“Their two-wheeler was allegedly hit by the truck near Road Number-51, resulting in Akash’s death. The injured men have been admitted to a nearby government hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. A case was registered and investigation is in progress to trace the offending truck and arrest the person behind the wheel,” added the officer.