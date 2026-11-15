New Delhi: Two boys aged 16 and 17 years were apprehended for allegedly stabbing to death a 35-year-old man from Nepal near a municipality park in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri in the early hours of Friday, police said. Two knives the boys had bought for ₹300 for the crime were recovered, police said. 2 minors apprehended for stabbing 35-yr-old to death

As per the initial probe, police said the two boys were enraged by the man, who reportedly regularly bullied them and took money from them to buy liquor. They decided to kill him when he snatched money their families had gifted for Diwali, a senior police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rahul Alwal said, “Investigators scanned several CCTV cameras and activated their field intelligence network, which led to the identification and apprehension of the two minor boys. The two admitted their involvement in the crime.”

Through local enquiry, the deceased was identified as Sonu alias Kancha, a 35-year-old who had been living in Delhi for the past few months. A case of murder was registered at the police station, and investigation was taken up.