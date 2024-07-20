24-yr-old who stole 60 lakh cash from employer’s house in Delhi in 2023 arrested

A 24-year-old man who stole ₹60 lakh cash from his employer’s house more than a year ago was arrested on Saturday, police said. Police said the accused was given a bag with the cash by his employer, a businessman who deals in iron scrap work in Pitampura, west Delhi, to deliver to a client but he allegedly fled with the bag. Deputy commissioner of police Satish Kumar (crime) said Mangal Tiwari had bought a car, some jewellery, and household items with the stolen money. (Representational image)

The incident took place in January last year. The suspect was identified as Mangal Tiwari.

“The businessman called Tiwari to his house on December 31, 2022, and asked him to deliver the bag. Tiwari requested that he stay the night at the businessman’s house as it was late and said he would deliver the bag on January 1, 2023. However, the next day, Tiwari took the bag and fled the city,” said an officer who refused to be named.

A team led by assistant commissioner of police Narender Singh and inspector Sandeep Tushir put Tiwari, his family members, and friends under surveillance. Police said the accused kept his hideout. The team then stumbled upon a social media post with Tiwari’s photo.

“The photo was posted by a friend of his, who deleted it later. We tracked down the friend and questioned him, and learned that Tiwari was hiding in Rohini. We were surprised because initially, we had thought that Tiwari had left Delhi. We conducted a raid and arrested him on Saturday,” said the officer.

Deputy commissioner of police Satish Kumar (crime) said Tiwari had bought a car, some jewellery, and household items with the stolen money. He worked as a rickshaw puller before working for the businessman. Police said his job was to deliver consignments. After stealing the money, he initially stayed in different villages in Noida with the help of his friends to evade the police.