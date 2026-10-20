25-yr-old UPSC aspirant dies by suicide in Old Rajinder Nagar

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant from Andhra Pradesh allegedly died by suicide inside his rented flat in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar on Monday, with a note recovered from the spot referring to study-related depression, investigators familiar with the case details said.

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A senior police officer said that a police control room (PCR) call was received at 2.38pm regarding a suspected suicide by hanging at a house in Old Rajinder Nagar. “A police team reached the spot and found the aspirant hanging inside the locked flat,” the officer said.

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Preliminary investigation has not revealed any foul play, police said. The body was taken for medico-legal formalities, and further investigation is underway.

The deceased was identified as a student preparing for the UPSC entrance examination. According to police, he had been living in the flat with a roommate from Lucknow, who left for his hometown on October 11.

“The roommate told us that the deceased was an introvert and had been preparing for the civil services examination for the last two years,” the officers said.

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{{^usCountry}} The aspirant had attended coaching classes at a centre in Delhi until July, after which he switched to self-study, according to preliminary information shared by police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The aspirant had attended coaching classes at a centre in Delhi until July, after which he switched to self-study, according to preliminary information shared by police. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators recovered a suicide note from the flat that reportedly referred to depression related to his studies. “The note stated that he wanted to feel motivated but wasn’t feeling so. He said he doesn’t hold anyone responsible,” the officer said.

The body was taken for the necessary medico-legal formalities. Further investigation is underway, police said.

The aspirant belonged to a farming family in Andhra Pradesh. His father is a farmer, his mother is a homemaker, and he has an elder sister who is married, said the officer cited above.

Old Rajinder Nagar, one of Delhi’s prominent hubs for civil services preparation, houses a large number of students who move to the capital to prepare for competitive examinations. Many aspirants attend coaching classes, while others rely on self-study after completing formal courses.