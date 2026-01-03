3 arrested for 2 murders in north, central Delhi in a week

Delhi police have arrested three men in connection with two unrelated murders reported earlier this week in north and central Delhi, officials said Friday. A murder cases under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been registered in both cases.

In the first case, two brothers were arrested for the murder of 29-year-old Jitender Kumar in Karol Bagh. Kumar was stabbed earlier on Monday and was taken to an LHMC hospital, where he succumbed to stab wounds later in the day.

The accused, identified as Harsh Pawar (22) and Nikhil Pawar (24), were apprehended based on technical surveillance, CCTV footage, and eyewitness accounts, according to investigators privy wioth the case details. During interrogation, they stated that their absconding brother, Sunny, stabbed the victim during a scuffle stemming from “old personal enmity,” the investigator cited above said.

The second case involves the strangulation of a waste picker in Burari. The victim, identified as Mithlesh from Bihar, was found dead in a vacant plot in Sant Nagar on Thursday afternoon after a local shopkeeper alerted police.

A medical examination revealed a ligature mark around his neck, facial swelling, and other injuries. The post-mortem confirmed death by strangulation and assault.

Investigators then launched a probe, leading police to arrest a 42-year-old fellow ragpicker, Arman, on Wednesday. “Arman said that he had earned ₹500 that day which was stolen by Mithlesh, leading to an argument during which he strangled the victim,” an officer stated.

A murder cases under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been registered in both cases. Police investigations in both matters are ongoing.