3 dead, 14 injured after two-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Three people were killed and 14 others got injured after a two-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Wednesday morning, police said. Rescue work underway after a two-storey house collapsed in Bapa Nagar area of Karol Bagh, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.(PTI)

The incident occurred at around 9 am in Bapa Nagar, a densely populated neighbourhood in central Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), M. Harsh Vardhan, said, "Information about the collapse of a building was received at Prasad Nagar Police Station. A two-storey structure on a plot of around 25 square yards collapsed."

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, but the building’s age and the recent heavy rains in the city are suspected to have played a role.

Delhi chief minister-designate Atishi expressed her condolences and directed swift action to aid the victims.

"This incident is tragic," Atishi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I have instructed the District Magistrate to provide all possible help to those affected, and ensure that the injured receive prompt treatment. Investigations into the cause of the collapse are underway."

Atishi also urged the public to report any unsafe buildings or construction issues to prevent further tragedies. "There has been a lot of rain this year. If anyone notices signs of structural danger, please inform the authorities immediately. The government will take swift action."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates