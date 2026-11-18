The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has approved a project to set up five Prakriti cafés (nature cafes) in some of the most iconic public green spaces of Lutyens’ Delhi, including Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park and BRICS Garden on Shanti Path, said senior council functionaries.

Two cafes will come up at Lodhi Garden. (HT Archive)

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The council has accorded in-principle approval for development of five Prakriti Cafés — two at Lodhi Garden, two at Nehru Park and one at BRICS Garden on Shanti Path, said functionaries. NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Chahal said that the project is focused on providing better facilities to visitors in its prominent parks while preserving their natural beauty.

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“Nature lovers, foreign tourists, visitors and officials from various embassies regularly visit NDMC parks. These prakriti cafes will provide them with a convenient place to relax and enjoy refreshments amidst the greenery and natural surroundings of these parks,” he said.

The first such cafe will come up in Lodhi Garden near the area where the Glass House is located, one official said. The Glass House inside Lodhi Gardens is a 5-acre plant nursery and greenhouse located within the historic park grounds, officials said. Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Sandhu had reviewed the location during a November 12 visit to the garden.

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{{^usCountry}} “Subsequently, directions were given to explore the possibility of developing similar cafés at Nehru Park and BRICS Garden on Shanti Path. These cafés will be developed under the BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) model,” said the vice-chairman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Subsequently, directions were given to explore the possibility of developing similar cafés at Nehru Park and BRICS Garden on Shanti Path. These cafés will be developed under the BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) model,” said the vice-chairman. {{/usCountry}}

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Under this arrangement, the selected agency will develop the cafes at its own cost and undertake their operation and maintenance before transferring them to NDMC in accordance with the agreement. “The design of the cafés will ensure that the greenery, beauty and natural environment of the parks remain unaffected. They will be made with temporary, eco-friendly material. The agency will also be responsible for obtaining all necessary statutory permissions and approvals,” NDMC official said.

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NDMC will have regulatory oversight to ensure green areas are not disturbed and eco-friendly materials are used. Chahal said that these cafes will serve organic food, health drinks, juices while also providing open sitting spaces during winter season.

“Initially, we are aiming to develop five such units which can later be expanded to ten cafes in other green areas like Talkatora garden as well. The detailed project report and contract agreements will be finalized in the next council meeting,” he added.

The project is currently in the concept stage, and the exact timeline for the opening of the cafes has not been decided yet.

This is not the first time such an initiative has been undertaken in the Capital and iconic scenes in classic films, such as in the 1981 romantic comedy Chashme Baddoor, were shot at an open-air cafe in Talkatora Garden which has long since shut down.

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Chahal said that the need for spaces in green areas where people can sit down with families, have food and spend some time in peace has long been felt. “These will also cater to morning walkers and joggers in need of healthy drinks and rehydration. If the response is satisfactory, places like Talkatora garden can be covered in the second lot,” he added.

Apart from Chahal, the NDMC meeting where this decision was made was attended by Delhi minister Parvesh Verma, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC chairperson Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, and other council members.

Chahal said that NDMC is promoting solar energy and a survey was conducted through TERI to identify the remaining potential for installing solar panels in the NDMC area.

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“Following the survey, TERI identified additional potential for solar installations on NDMC as well as other government and non-government buildings. 244 NDMC buildings were surveyed. Solar panels with an estimated capacity of 6,914 kW (6.914 MW) can be installed on these buildings. 124 non-NDMC buildings were surveyed, with an estimated solar installation potential of 8,250 kW (8.25 MW),” he added.

The council has accorded approval for implementing the rooftop solar power project on NDMC buildings under the RESCO model which will cost ₹54 crore.

A separate project for modernisation of public toilets complexes has been approved for Khan Market, Janpath, Malcha Marg, Mandi House, Connaught Place (CP) and Hanuman Mandir. “The new facilities will have modern amenities, improved cleanliness and features designed to meet public needs, including touch-free automatic doors, sensor-operated taps and flushing systems, and automatic lighting and ventilation arrangements,” Chahal said.

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Thirty old and poorly maintained facilities will be demolished and reconstructed. NDMC has also approved a ₹106 crore on cleaning major drains to prevent waterlogging.