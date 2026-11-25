Delhi has received over 331,000 applications seeking inclusion in the electoral roll since the publication of the draft voters’ list on August 31, which deleted nearly 4.7 million voters’ names, as the extended deadline for filing claims and objections under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ended on Wednesday.

The draft electoral roll was published on August 31 following the SIR exercise. As of November 23, election authorities had disposed of 281,360 Form 6 applications. (ANI) more less

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The latest data released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, showed that 331,540 Form 6 applications were received between August 31 and November 24.

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The claims and objections window, which was originally scheduled to close on September 30, has been extended at least five times, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) granting voters additional time to seek inclusion or raise objections. The latest extension moved the deadline from October 30 to November 25.

The latest bulletin showed that 35,592 Form 7 applications seeking deletion of names were received during the claims period. Form 8 applications, used for corrections and other modifications, stood at 124,554 during the period.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Delhi SIR: Of 326k Form 6 applications, 280k disposed so far District-wise Applications {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Delhi SIR: Of 326k Form 6 applications, 280k disposed so far District-wise Applications {{/usCountry}}

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Among the districts, West Delhi recorded the highest number of Form 6 applications during the claims period at 40,029, followed by North East Delhi at 32,673 and East Delhi at 31,619. South East Delhi received 31,771 applications.

For deletion of names, South West Delhi topped the list with 4,816 Form 7 applications, followed by South Delhi with 4,729 and North East Delhi with 4,325.

Delhi SIR

North East Delhi recorded the highest number of Form 8 applications at 16,918, followed by West Delhi with 13,116 and East Delhi with 12,838.

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The bulletin also recorded 618 Form 6A applications, filed by overseas electors, during the claims period.

Also Read | Supreme Court seeks Delhi SIR progress data to decide on deadline extension

Application Disposal and SIR Notices

The draft electoral roll was published on August 31 following the SIR exercise. As of November 23, election authorities had disposed of 281,360 Form 6 applications, 34,204 Form 7 applications and 264,688 Form 8 applications during the claims and objections period.

The disposal of applications is taking place alongside the notice phase under the SIR, during which voters flagged for no-mapping or logical discrepancies are being scrutinised. Of the 3,314,032 electors issued notices under these categories, 3,295,950 have been parked for inclusion in the final electoral roll.

ASDD Electors and Final Roll Timeline

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The election office has also launched a special drive to enrol electors whose names were left out of the draft roll after being marked as Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD). Such electors, who were issued enumeration forms during the enumeration phase between June 30 and August 17, have been given another opportunity to get their names included in the final electoral roll.

Also Read | Election Commission extends SIR timelines for Delhi and 5 states

Booth-level officers are visiting their registered addresses and distributing enumeration forms, while also coordinating with resident welfare associations and booth-level agents of recognised political parties to trace them.

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The last date for ASDD electors to submit enumeration forms is November 30. The disposal of enumeration forms is scheduled to be completed by December 10, while claims and objections are to be disposed of by December 15.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 22.