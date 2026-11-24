New Delhi: More than 326,000 applications have been received in Delhi for the inclusion of names in the electoral roll during the claims and objections period of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) till November 22, while over 280,000 such applications have been disposed of, according to data released by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, on Monday. As of November 23, election authorities had disposed of 281,360 Form 6 applications (Getty Images/iStockphoto) more

The number of Form 6 applications – used for inclusion of names – stood at 212,000 till August 30, while another 326,000 forms were received between August 31 and November 22.

The CEO’s daily bulletin showed that 51,471 Form 7 applications seeking deletion of names and 346,000 applications for Form 8 (corrections or other modifications) were received since August 31. The cumulative number of Form 7 applications stood at 122,268, while Form 8 applications reached 260,000.

As of November 23, election authorities had disposed of 281,360 Form 6 applications, 34,204 Form 7 applications, and 264,688 Form 8 applications during the ongoing claims and objections period.

The disposal of applications is taking place alongside the notice phase under the SIR, during which voters flagged for no-mapping or logical discrepancies are being scrutinised. Of the 3.31 million (3,314,032) electors issued notices under these categories, 3.30 million (3,295,950) have been parked for inclusion in the final electoral roll, the CEO’s office said.

With the claims and objections window closing on November 25, officials have urged eligible voters who are yet to enrol to submit their applications before the deadline.

The election office has also launched a special drive to enrol electors whose names were left out of the draft roll after being marked as Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate. Such electors, who were issued enumeration forms during the enumeration phase between June 30 and August 17, have been given another opportunity to get their names included in the final electoral roll.

Booth-level officers (BLOs) are visiting their registered addresses and distributing enumeration forms, while also coordinating with resident welfare associations and booth-level agents of recognised political parties to trace them.

The last date for submission of enumeration forms by ASDD electors is November 30. The disposal of enumeration forms is scheduled to be completed by December 10, while claims and objections are to be disposed of by December 15.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 22.