Gurugram: To prevent waterlogging and boost rainwater harvesting, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to deepen the Wazirabad lake and expand its area, officials said on Monday. Authorities will dewater and desilt the lake, dig it deeper, and identify and plug sources of sewage water flowing into it. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo) more

According to officials, authorities will dewater and desilt the lake, dig it deeper, and identify and plug sources of sewage water flowing into it.

Mohd Imran Raza, additional chief executive officer (CEO) of GMDA, said the authority has decided to revive the city’s major lakes and ponds to find a permanent solution for waterlogging. “Dewatering the lake has started and soon it will be emptied and desilted. We are also demarcating the lake and expect the surrounding government land to be used for the lake’s expansion,” Raza said.

GMDA officials said the process has started for identifying government land that can be used for the project.

A GMDA official aware of the matter said the lake, located near Golf Course Road, spans around 8 to 10 acres and the total land spread is around 28 to 30 acres. “The water body is 14 to 15 feet deep. It will be dug further to about 36 to 40 feet so it can accommodate larger amounts of rainwater,” he said.

Currently, sectors 51, 52, 54, 56, Ardee City, Saraswati Kunj-2, Sushant Lok 2 and adjoining areas witness waterlogging near the Wazirabad lake.

The announcement follows an inspection conducted on Monday by a team of senior officials, including DS Dhesi, principal advisor (urban environment) to the Haryana government, GMDA executive engineer Vikram Singh, and estate officer of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Rakesh Saini.

According to officials, a larger Wazirabad lake would accommodate rainwater from sectors 26, 26A, 27, 28, 42, 43, 53, and 54, as well as Chakarpur, Sikanderpur, and Wazirabad villages.

Currently, the lake receives water from sectors 53, 54, and Wazirabad. A stormwater drain originating from Chakarpur village will also be connected to the pond, officials said.

The authority has constructed a jogging track around the lake under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. “We plan to stop the inflow of wastewater into the lake, and these inputs will be plugged. After excavation and further developments the spot could be developed as a local tourist attraction,” said Raza.

GMDA is also planning to develop another water body in Ghata on similar lines.

The redevelopment of Wazirabad lake, and other water bodies is part of larger exercise to prevent the recurring issue of waterlogging which is witnessed across the city during the monsoons.