Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.
Haryana CM Saini calls for strengthening local governance
Gurugram: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday called for strengthening panchayats and municipal bodies to transform them into effective local governments, while also emphasising on greater financial autonomy, administrative powers and accountability in delivering public services
Gurugram: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday called for strengthening panchayats and municipal bodies to transform them into effective local governments, while also emphasising on greater financial autonomy, administrative powers and accountability in delivering public services.
Speaking at a two-day national conference on empowering panchayats and municipalities in Gurugram, the chief minister said, “The objective is to empower panchayats and municipalities and transform local bodies into local governments. This represents a change in our approach to governance and the way we work.”
He said that panchayats and municipalities should evolve into institutions that listen to citizens, take timely decisions and remain accountable for their work.
While stating that the subject of the conference had a direct bearing on the lives of citizens across the country, Saini also identified authority, financial stability and effective service delivery as the “three pillars of this transformation”.
On boosting grassroots institutions, he said the government had undertaken steps to ensure that resources for development works were transferred directly to panchayats. He said that ₹1,056.75 crore was transferred directly into the accounts of Panchayati Raj institutions on June 9 when 350 Atal libraries were also inaugurated.
Stating that the state government’s 2026-27 budget proposed to reserve 5% funds for the maintenance of community assets, he said, the government had also introduced provisions for representation of the Backward Classes-B category through the Haryana Panchayati Raj Amendment Act, 2024, while women had been given 50% representation in village water and sewerage committees.
On municipal governance, Saini said the government had proposed a councillor emergency fund in the 2026-27 budget to help elected representatives address smaller but essential problems in their wards without unnecessary delays.
He cited Haryana’s property tax collection of ₹709.51 crore in 2025-26 as an indicator of the capacity of municipal bodies to generate regular local revenue and strengthen their financial position.
The CM also highlighted the government’s push towards digital governance, saying schemes and public services in Haryana had been brought onto digital platforms to improve accessibility and service delivery.
Referring to the state’s infrastructure and environmental initiatives, Saini said memoranda of understanding were signed on August 29 to set up four integrated waste-to-energy plants for strengthening waste management and promoting resource recovery.
Suggestions emerging from the discussions during the conference, he said, should be incorporated into Haryana Vision 2047 and linked with the Sustainable Development Goals through local-level plans.
The two-day conference brought together elected representatives, policymakers, experts and officials from different parts of the country to discuss ways to strengthen local governance, improve financial resources and make grassroots institutions more responsive to citizens.
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