Gurugram: Potholes, broken road surfaces, unpaved shoulders and dust have made several roads in Gurugram difficult to navigate, said residents. They said some roads have not been resurfaced in years and that monsoon rains worsen the damage, increasing the risk of accidents. A damaged road in Sector 45 near Ardee City bus stop, in Gurugram, on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT photo) more

Nirmal Lumb, a resident of C2 Block in Palam Vihar said she fractured her leg after stepping into a pothole while taking a walk with her husband.She was bedridden for three months while recovering.

Residents in the block alleged that roads have not been repaired or resurfaced since 2020. Several stretches, including areas near school-bus stops, are badly damaged.

“Most roads in our area have developed deep potholes and turned into dirt tracks over the last few years. We had complained on the 24-hour challenge portal, but the work deadline has been set for March 31, 2027,”said Abhishek Sharma, RWA vice president of C2 block.

The RWA has temporarily filled potholes with construction and demolition waste, but residents said the material washes away with monsoon. They said elderly people, children and two-wheeler commuters are among the worst affected.

An MCG official said a tender to repair roads across the entire block was awaiting approval from the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC). “We have submitted the estimates to the F&CC. Once these are approved, we will float the tender,” the official said, adding that the approval was expected by November 25, 2026.

The official said an earlier tender bitumen roads was cancelled in September after residents’ raised concerns about waterlogging.

Residents of Sector 23 said the road leading to HUDA market was also in poor condition. “It is a busy stretch and the road’s condition also leads to frequent traffic snarls,” said Aditi Gupta, a resident.

Residents said the road had been damaged for more than a year. An MCG official said the base layer had been laid in the potholes before GRAP restrictions came into effect. “The bituminous concrete layer would be laid and the potholes fixed this week,” the official added.

In Sector 45, residents said several 10-12 metre stretches remained damaged and resurfacing was last done in 2018. “We filed complaints and wrote to the MCG for at least 1.5 years. A work order of around ₹1.5 crores was released nine months ago, but only part of the work has been completed,”said Puneet Pahwa, general secretary of Sector 45 RWA.

The roads were included in the MCG’s 30-day challenge, announced in October, to repair 100 damaged roads by November 7, 2026. MCG chief engineer Vijay Dhaka said only partial repair work has been completed in the sector and the remaining work would be taken up soon.

Manvendra Singh, a Palam Vihar resident, injured his foot while stepping out to buy groceries. “I was in front of a medical shop when my two-wheeler hit a pothole hidden by rainwater,” Singh added.