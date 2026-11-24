The Punjab and Haryana High Court has pulled up Gurugram police for not filing separate first information reports (FIRs) in connection with a case where a Bihar man sold a same land parcel in Bhondsi to at least 113 persons by repeatedly forging documents to dupe them of ₹10.68 crore. On November 20, the bench of justice Jasjit Singh Bedi directed the Gurugram commissioner to file an affidavit on the matter. more

On November 20, the bench of justice Jasjit Singh Bedi directed the Gurugram commissioner to file an affidavit on the matter.

“The Commissioner of Police, Gurugram shall file an affidavit as to why separate FIRs have not been registered on the basis of the separate complaints initiated by different aggrieved persons cheated by the petitioner,” the court observed in its order. It set the next date of hearing as March 15, 2027.

The accused, identified as one Nitish Kumar, 28, a native of Masudanpur Balia in Bihar’s Begusarai district who was living in Rithoj, Bhondsi, was arrested in December last year.

Advocates Tanuj Jaglan and Gaurav Dubey, counsels of one of the victims, appearing before the high court, said police must register separate FIRs for every victim in the case. “Neither money trail was established, nor any amount has been recovered,” he said.

Economic offences wing (EOW) officials said on Monday said investigation was still ongoing in the case. “Chargesheet has been filed only against Kumar. We are trying to trace the two other suspects involved in the fraud,” a police official said.

He had moved HC after his bail was denied on September 7 by a lower court.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Yashwinder Paul Singh had also pulled up the Gurugram police for poor investigation in the case at the time.

The district court had observed that it was beyond comprehension why the investigating officer had not taken any action against the said accused since the passing of about 10 months of the registration of the FIR.

“It has become routine with the Investigating Agency to file challan against one of the accused whereas the investigation remains pending against the other accused. It not only weakens the case of the prosecution but also unnecessarily puts burden upon the courts,” the court had observed.

The court also observed in its order that the conduct of the investigating officer was uncalled for which requires to be examined by the Gurugram police commissioner for remedy after it learnt that two co-accused in the case had not been traced, no non-bailable warrant had been issued against them, and no investigation was being carried out into the money trail.

After the FIR was registered, the case was handed over to the EOW of the Gurugram police.