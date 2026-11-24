Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has declared all public places and parks within its jurisdiction no-smoking zones with immediate effect, according to an order issued by MCG on Monday. According to the order, violators can be fined up to ₹200 under Section 21 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. more

The order prohibits smoking and tobacco consumption at markets, bus stops, bus stands, public transport facilities, all parks, green belts, playgrounds and open public spaces owned, maintained or managed by the municipal corporation. Covered structures such as sheds and gazebos have also been included.

The list further covers government and civic offices, community centres, libraries, dispensaries, parking areas and public toilet complexes. Smoking cigarettes, bidis, cigars and other tobacco products will not be permitted at these locations.

According to the order, violators can be fined up to ₹200 under Section 21 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. The order also warns that repeated violations by any establishment may invite action under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, for “public nuisance”.

The order, issued by MCG commissioner Dr Pankaj, also prohibits people from littering public spaces with cigarette and bidi butts or spitting after consuming tobacco. Those found throwing cigarette or bidi butts in public places or spitting after consuming tobacco will face action under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, and applicable municipal bylaws, the order states.

MCG has directed officials to install no-smoking zone signboards at prominent locations within 15 days to inform residents about the restrictions.

The civic body has assigned responsibility for enforcement to the joint commissioners and the chief medical officer, along with officials from the sanitation and horticulture branches.

According to MCG, the initiative aims to protect people from the harmful effects of passive smoking, particularly children, women and senior citizens, while also improving cleanliness in public spaces.

The civic body has appealed to residents to refrain from smoking and consuming tobacco in public places, avoid littering with cigarette and bidi butts, and cooperate with the administration in keeping Gurugram clean and healthy.