MUMBAI: The Bombay high court has observed that keeping a long-stranded redevelopment project on hold until new flat buyers and the erstwhile project developer resolved their issues before an arbitration tribunal would add insult to the injury suffered by the original housing society members who vacated their homes a decade earlier. Mumbai, India - Aug. 28, 2015 : Bombay High Court : ( Photo by Bhushan Koyande ) more

Concurring with the appellate tribunal which had overruled a Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) order of July 2025, the court said that the tribunal was fully justified in interfering with the “wholly unsustainable” order passed by RERA. RERA had ordered a status quo on the redevelopment, preventing the housing society from proceeding with the project with a new developer.

Observing that the original members of the Chembur society had been left in the lurch for almost 15 years, Justice N J Jamadar said that the petitioners, who were buyers of the free sale component under the previous builder’s redevelopment project, could iron out their issues with the latter but the original housing society members who had already suffered on account of the delay in the redevelopment,should be allowed to proceed with the project.

The direction by RERA to keep the project in abeyance till the proceedings filed by the free sale buyers and the developer before the arbitral tribunal, the high court and other fora were concluded “would add insult to injury, as their aspirations to have units upon redevelopment of the society premises would hinge upon the vicissitudes of fortunes in litigation”, Justice Jamadar added.

The court was hearing a petition filed by buyers of the free-sale component in the 2007 redevelopment project of Chembur Shivmurti Cooperative Housing Society. The buyers had moved the high court against an order passed by the Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (REAT), Mumbai, on January 6, which lifted RERA’s status quo order on the project until legal disputes between the flat buyers and G A Builders were resolved. There were 17 free-sale flat buyers, nine of whom had filed another petition in the high court. Seven other free-sale buyers had filed complaints against G A Builders before the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, the court was told.

The housing society, on its part, alleged that the G A Builders had abandoned the project with partially constructed structures on the land. It said that it had no part to play in the dispute between the free-sale buyers and G A Builders. It had sought to terminate the appointment of G A Builders and proceed with the project by appointing another developer, Adityaraj Housing Corporation (AHC). The society alleged that G A builders tried to create hurdles in the appointment of AHC, following which various pleas were filed before different fora.

Justice Jamadar observed that no substantial development was carried out by G A Builders although a period of over 12 years had elapsed. “The members of the society vacated their original flats a decade ago,” he said. “The erstwhile developer committed default in payment of transit rent. A partially constructed building was left abandoned.” The judge, therefore, held that the REAT was justified in overruling RERA, which had asked that the redevelopment project be kept in abeyance.