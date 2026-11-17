New Delhi: More than a third, or 34%, of students in Delhi government’s schools face emotional challenges such as chronic anxiety and academic stress, according to a study conducted by Delhi State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

34% govt school students face anxiety, stress: Study by SCERT

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The 2025-26 study, a copy of which is accessed by HT, is titled “Social and emotional challenges faced by teachers as first-line counsellors and students in schools of Delhi”. It is authored by two SCERT assistant professors – Sanjay Kumar and Tapshri – and examines the mental health landscape across co-educational schools in various zones under Directorate of Education (DoE).

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“The findings reveal a layered picture of social and emotional challenges in Delhi government schools,” the study read.

Further, the report highlights that behavioural issues such as peer conflicts and aggression were the second-most common concerns among students, accounting for 21% of cases. Academic difficulties, like problems with concentration and learning, followed at 16%. Career-related and life-choice-related concerns, such as career uncertainty and parental pressure, affected 14% of students, while 10% faced challenges related to family dynamics and parental neglect, as per the report. The remaining 5% were identified as experiencing child sexual abuse and protection-related concerns.

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{{^usCountry}} It covers students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, including first-generation learners and those from migrant families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It covers students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, including first-generation learners and those from migrant families. {{/usCountry}}

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The study was conducted during the 2025–26 academic session and covered around 450 educational and vocational guidance counsellors (EVGC) personnel attending in-service training at SCERT. The study analysed their past reports on school counselling activities, pre- and post-training assessment results, and feedback on the training. It also included interviews with around 10 school principals.

A DoE official, on condition of anonymity, said the upcoming mental health policies will seek to address several gaps in schools and will help create a psychologically safe and supportive environment for students.

The study focuses on two key stakeholders in the school ecosystem – teachers, who serve as first-line counsellors, and EVGCs to identify challenges faced by students. EVGCs are specialised mental health and career counsellors appointed in schools to support students with psychological well-being, academic performance, and career planning.

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Besides, the study also highlights several policy gaps, including a shortage of EVGCs, high student-to-teacher ratios that limit teachers’ capacity to serve as first-line counsellors, the absence of designated private counselling spaces to ensure students’ comfort and confidentiality, and a lack of structured standard operating procedures (SOPs) to address such challenges.

“Large class sizes sometimes exceeding 50 students per section and 25-30 periods per week, administrative duties result in limited bandwidth for teachers to actively play role as first-line counsellors,” the study added. Furthermore, of the 1,053 schools under the DoE, only 540 have EVGCs with specialised training to address challenges faced by students.

“In most schools, particularly those with large student populations, it is a challenge to offer individual attention to every student,” a teacher in a Karol Bagh school said.

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Further, nearly 50% of schools lack a dedicated counselling room, leaving students without a private space to discuss their concerns, as per the study.

A school principal at a DoE school in Burari, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that schools are already grappling with a shortage of rooms for activities beyond regular classroom teaching.

“There is a need for rooms to accommodate various activities and functions, including administrative work, laboratories, staff rooms, children with special disabilities and activity areas. Given the existing infrastructure constraints, creating dedicated spaces for counsellors becomes difficult in most schools,” the principal added.

The DoE official quoted above said schools currently have 540 EVGCs, comprising 348 regular and 192 guest counsellors. The official added that a proposal has been moved to create additional posts.

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“Schools with dedicated EVGCs have designated spaces for counselling. A proposal has been moved to create around 380 additional posts to strengthen the existing support system,” the official said.