35-yr-old killed over ‘affair with woman’, 2 held

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 06:58 am IST

Raja allegedly believed Rakesh had an illicit relationship with his wife and had also failed to return money borrowed from him.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man whose body was found dumped near the Karni Singh Shooting Range on July 11 over suspicion of illicit relationship with the accused’s wife.

Police said that the accused was identified as Gaurav alias Mulli and Vanketesh alias Raja. The victim was identified as Rakesh, a painter.

According to the police, Raja allegedly believed Rakesh had an illicit relationship with his wife and had also failed to return money borrowed from him. Investigators said Rakesh was beaten with a belt and plastic rod, punched, kicked, and had his head slammed against a wall at Raja’s residence in Madangir. His body was later dumped using an auto-rickshaw.

Police said that over 500 CCTV footages were scanned, and fingerprint analysis finally helped identify the victim. Investigators tracked a man wearing the victim’s shirt in a local CCTV feed Gaurav who led them to the co-accused, Raja.

Police have recovered the auto used in the crime, as well as the belt and rod used in the assault. Both men have previous criminal records.

News / Cities / Delhi / 35-yr-old killed over ‘affair with woman’, 2 held
